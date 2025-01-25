Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com recently revealed the ticket sales of the WWE’s upcoming house shows, PLEs, and TV events from Saturday, January 25th up to WrestleMania 41.

You can check them out below:

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 25th in San Antonio has 13,272 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 27th in Atlanta has 8,932 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT on Tuesday, January 28th in Atlanta has 631 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, January 31st in Indianapolis has 8,077 tickets sold.

– WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, February 1st in Indianapolis has 55,751 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 3rd in Cleveland has 8,397 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, February 7th in Memphis has 5,988 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 10th in Nashville has 7,652 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 14th in Washington D.C. has 5,445 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 15th in Washington, D.C. has 2,346 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 17th in Charlotte has 8,544 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 21st in New Orleans has 5,578 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 24th in Cincinnati has 4,777 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 28th in Toronto has 7,989 tickets sold.

– WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, March 1st in Toronto has 26,168 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, Match 3rd in Buffallo has 5,173 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, March 7th in Philadelphia has 7,431 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, March 10th at Madison Square Garden in New York City has 11,200 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, April 4th in Chicago has 3,918 tickets sold.

– WWE WrestleMania 41 for both nights in Las Vegas has 35,709 tickets sold.