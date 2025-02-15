Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com revealed the ticket sales for the WWE’s upcoming house shows, PLEs, and TV events from Saturday, February 15th, to WrestleMania 41.

You can check them out below:

– WWE NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 15th in Washington, D.C. has 3,646 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 17th in Charlotte has 10,910 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 21st in New Orleans has 6,942 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 24th in Cincinnati has 7,415 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT on Tuesday, February 25th in Cincinnati has 919 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 28th in Toronto has 8,179 tickets sold.

– WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, March 1st in Toronto has 27,738 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, Match 3rd in Buffalo has 7,559 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, March 7th in Philadelphia has 7,898 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, March 10th at Madison Square Garden in New York City has 11,675 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, April 4th in Chicago has 6,311 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, April 11th in Seattle has 3,853 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, April 14th in Sacramento has 8,095 tickets sold.

– WWE WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19th in Las Vegas has 44,198 tickets sold.

– WWE WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, April 20th in Las Vegas has 44,696 tickets sold.