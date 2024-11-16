Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4Online.com recently revealed the ticket sales of the WWE’s upcoming house shows, PLEs and TV events from next Monday’s episode of RAW up to a live event on Monday, December 30th.

You can check them out below:

– WWE RAW on Monday, November 25 in Glendale, AZ has 11,620 tickets sold.

– WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 30 in Vancouver, BC, Canada has 15,079 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 2nd in Everett, WA has 6,553 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, December 6th in Minneapolis, MN has 5,610 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 9th in Wichita, KS has 4,405 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, December 13th in Hartford, CT has 6,420 tickets sold.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 14th at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Uniondale, Long Island, New York has 10,259 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 16th in Boston, MA has 7,196 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Thursday, December 26th in Jacksonville, FL has 3,752 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Friday, December 27th in Pittsburgh, PA has 3,243 tickets sold. An episode of Smackdown that same night has 7,123 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Saturday, December 28th in Orlando, FL has 5,636 tickets sold. Another live event that same night in Baltimore, MD has 3,631 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Sunday, December 29th in Miami, FL has 3,840 tickets sold. Another live event that same night in Chicago, IL has 6,621 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Monday, December 30th in Houston, TX has 9,120 tickets sold. Another live event that same night in Detroit, MI has 3,743 tickets sold.