Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

By
James Hetfield
-

F4Online.com recently revealed the ticket sales of the WWE’s upcoming house shows, PLEs and TV events from next Monday’s episode of RAW up to a live event on Monday, December 30th.

You can check them out below:

– WWE RAW on Monday, November 25 in Glendale, AZ has 11,620 tickets sold.

– WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 30 in Vancouver, BC, Canada has 15,079 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 2nd in Everett, WA has 6,553 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, December 6th in Minneapolis, MN has 5,610 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 9th in Wichita, KS has 4,405 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, December 13th in Hartford, CT has 6,420 tickets sold.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 14th at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Uniondale, Long Island, New York has 10,259 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 16th in Boston, MA has 7,196 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Thursday, December 26th in Jacksonville, FL has 3,752 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Friday, December 27th in Pittsburgh, PA has 3,243 tickets sold. An episode of Smackdown that same night has 7,123 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Saturday, December 28th in Orlando, FL has 5,636 tickets sold. Another live event that same night in Baltimore, MD has 3,631 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Sunday, December 29th in Miami, FL has 3,840 tickets sold. Another live event that same night in Chicago, IL has 6,621 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Monday, December 30th in Houston, TX has 9,120 tickets sold. Another live event that same night in Detroit, MI has 3,743 tickets sold.

