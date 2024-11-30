Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com recently revealed the ticket sales of the WWE’s upcoming house shows, PLEs and TV events from next Monday’s episode of RAW up to a live event on Monday, December 30th.

You can check them out below:

– WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 30 in Vancouver, BC, Canada has 16,410 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 2nd in Everett, WA has 7,335 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, December 6th in Minneapolis, MN has 6,769 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 9th in Wichita, KS has 4,767 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, December 13th in Hartford, CT has 7,538 tickets sold.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 14th at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Uniondale, Long Island, New York has 11,068 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 16th in Boston, MA has 8,048 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Thursday, December 26th in Jacksonville, FL has 4,105 tickets sold. Another live event that same night at Madison Square Garden has 6,568 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Friday, December 27th in Pittsburgh, PA has 3,771 tickets sold. An episode of Smackdown that same night in Tampa has 8,450 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Saturday, December 28th in Orlando, FL has 5,249 tickets sold. Another live event that same night in Baltimore, MD has 4,325 tickets sold.

– WWE live event on Sunday, December 29th in Miami, FL has 3,840 tickets sold. Another live event that same night in Chicago, IL has 6,621 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, December 30th in Houston, TX has 11,028 tickets sold. Another live event that same night in Detroit, MI has 4,417 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, January 3rd in Phoenix has 3,726 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, January 10th in Portland has 4,331 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 13th in San Joe has 5,997 tickets sold.

– WWE Smackdown on Friday, January 24th in Austin has 4,652 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 27th in Atlanta has 5,082 tickets sold.