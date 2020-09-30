Updated Victory Road Card, Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Following this week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for their Victory Road event:
* Impact World Championship Match: Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susie
* Unsanctioned Match: Rhino & Heath vs. Reno Scum
* Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer
* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood
* The Defeat Rohit Challenge
Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road takes place this Saturday night and airs on Impact! Plus.
The following two matches are confirmed for next week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast:
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie