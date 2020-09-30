Updated Victory Road Card, Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Following this week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for their Victory Road event:

* Impact World Championship Match: Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susie

* Unsanctioned Match: Rhino & Heath vs. Reno Scum

* Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

* Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood

* The Defeat Rohit Challenge

Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road takes place this Saturday night and airs on Impact! Plus.

The following two matches are confirmed for next week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast:

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

* Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie