Updated WrestleMania 38 Lineup Coming Out Of The Go-Home RAW

WWE has confirmed two matches for WrestleMania 38, made official on the go-home RAW last night.

Bobby Lashley returned on RAW and WWE confirmed he will face Omos at WrestleMania Sunday. WWE also confirmed Seth Rollins vs. a mystery opponent (expected to be Cody Rhodes) for WrestleMania Saturday. As noted before, Rollins’ opponent will not be revealed until right before the match.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated lineup coming out of RAW:

-Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent (Night 1)

-The KO Show with Kevin Owens, special guest Steve Austin to appear (Night 1)

-Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre (Night 1)

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio (Night 1)

-Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (Night 1)

-SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura (Night 1)

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)

-Omos vs. Bobby Lashley (Night 2)

-Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (Night 2)

-Edge vs. AJ Styles (Night 2)

-RAW Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: RK-Bro (C) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (Night 2)

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Carmella & Queen Zelina (C) vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley (Night 2)

-Anything Goes Match: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Night 2)

-Winner Takes All Championship Unification Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)