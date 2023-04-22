Updated WWE Backlash Card; Five Matches Confirmed

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The current announced card is as follows:

WWE Backlash Host: Bad Bunny

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins vs. Omos