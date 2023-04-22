Updated WWE Backlash Card; Five Matches Confirmed

The 2023 WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, May 6, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The current announced card is as follows:
WWE Backlash Host: Bad Bunny
Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title
Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, The Usos) vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
Seth Rollins vs. Omos