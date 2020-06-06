Updated WWE Backlash PPV Card

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy is now official for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view. The match was confirmed during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Hardy and Sheamus have been feuding for several weeks now for their first big feud since both veterans returned to action on the blue brand.

The 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view will take place on June 14, reportedly from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Below is the current Backlash card:

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka (c)

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy