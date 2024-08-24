Updated WWE Bash In Berlin Lineup For 8/31: New Title Matches Added

Following his successful title defense over Santos Escobar on the August 23 episode of WWE SmackDown in Washington, D.C., LA Knight spoke with Byron Saxton in a backstage interview and made an announcement.
The reigning WWE United States Champion announced that he will be putting his title on-the-line in an open challenge to “anyone with the tingling in their loins” to step-up and face him at WWE Bash In Berlin.
Also scheduled for WWE Bash In Berlin on 8/31:
* Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton (WWE World Heavyweight Title)
* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Universal Title)
* Isla Fyre & Alba Dawn (c) vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (Women’s Tag-Titles)
* LA Knight vs. TBA (WWE U.S. Title)
* CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Strap Match)
* The Terror Twins (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan)
LA Knight to defend the WWE US Title in an open challenge at WWE Bash in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/wLj5MgkO67
— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) August 24, 2024