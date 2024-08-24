Updated WWE Bash In Berlin Lineup For 8/31: New Title Matches Added

Following his successful title defense over Santos Escobar on the August 23 episode of WWE SmackDown in Washington, D.C., LA Knight spoke with Byron Saxton in a backstage interview and made an announcement.

The reigning WWE United States Champion announced that he will be putting his title on-the-line in an open challenge to “anyone with the tingling in their loins” to step-up and face him at WWE Bash In Berlin.

Also scheduled for WWE Bash In Berlin on 8/31:

* Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Universal Title)

* Isla Fyre & Alba Dawn (c) vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (Women’s Tag-Titles)

* LA Knight vs. TBA (WWE U.S. Title)

* CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Strap Match)

* The Terror Twins (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan)

Make sure to join us here on 8/31 for live WWE Bash In Berlin results coverage.