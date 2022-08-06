Updated WWE Clash at the Castle Line-Up, New Title Match Revealed

The new #1 contender for WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is Shayna Baszler.

Baszler won a Gauntlet Match on this week’s post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown on FOX, becoming the #1 contender. Aliyah was defeated by Sonya Deville to start the Gauntlet, although Raquel Rodriguez later defeated Deville. Rodriguez subsequently defeated Shotzi, Xia Li, and Natalya until Baszler won the bout by pinning Rodriguez. Morgan sat ringside as it was being played out.

WWE then announced a title match between Baszler and Morgan for Clash at the Castle.

The first WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, September 3, from Cardiff, Wales’ Principality Stadium.

Here is the updated announced card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan (c)

