Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card, New Matches Added

On Saturday, November 5, Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.
The updated card can be found below:
Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c)
I Quit Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)
Steel Cage Match
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)
Braun Strowman vs. Omos