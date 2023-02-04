Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Pay-Per-View Lineup

You can officially add a name to the lineup for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view.

Added to the mix for the Women’s Chamber match at the premium live event scheduled for later this month at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is Natalya.

The legendary women’s wrestling star defeated Shayna Baszler, Shotzi and Zelina Vega in a qualifier match on this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown to secure the spot.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show:

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2023

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

* Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

* Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella or Mia Yim or Candice LeRae or Piper Niven

Winner will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com later this month for live WWE Elimination Chamber results coverage from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.