Updated WWE Extreme Rules Betting Odds Released

WWE Extreme Rules takes place tonight in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena.
Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of BetOnline:
Roman Reigns (c) vs Finn Balor
Roman Reigns -1000 (1/10)
Finn Balor +500 (5/1)
Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair
Becky Lynch -400 (1/4)
Bianca Belair +250 (5/2)
Charlotte Flair (c) vs Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss +150 (3/2)
Charlotte Flair -200 (1/2)
Damien Priest (c) vs Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus
Damien Priest -350 (4/11)
Sheamus +225 (9/4)
Jeff Hardy +500 (5/1)
The Usos (c) vs The Street Profits
The Usos -250 (2/5)
The Street Profits +170 (17/10)
Liv Morgan vs Carmella
Liv Morgan -400 (1/4)
Carmella +250 (5/2)