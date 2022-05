WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5, from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card following Monday’s RAW:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.