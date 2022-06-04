Updated WWE Hell In a Cell Line-up, SmackDown Match Finally Confirmed

Adam Pearce announced Happy Baron Corbin vs. Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match for WWE Hell In a Cell on this week’s SmackDown. It’s worth noting that Moss vs. Corbin is the only SmackDown bout announced for Hell In a Cell.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will be held this Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, near Chicago. The updated card is below:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

No Holds Barred Match

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan