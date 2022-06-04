Updated WWE Hell In a Cell Line-up, SmackDown Match Finally Confirmed

Adam Pearce announced Happy Baron Corbin vs. Madcap Moss in a No Holds Barred match for WWE Hell In a Cell on this week’s SmackDown. It’s worth noting that Moss vs. Corbin is the only SmackDown bout announced for Hell In a Cell.
The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will be held this Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, near Chicago. The updated card is below:
Hell In a Cell Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Mustafa Ali vs. Theory (c)
2-on-1 Handicap Match
Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley
No Holds Barred Match
Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
The Judgment Day (WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan