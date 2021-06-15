Updated WWE Hell In A Cell PPV Line Up

WWE has announced Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss for Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV.

The Hell in a Cell PPV takes place next Sunday from the WWE Thunderdome. Here is the updated line up-

-WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre (If Drew loses he can’t challenge for the championship again as long as Lashley has it.)

-WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Rey Mysterio

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Bayley

-Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss

