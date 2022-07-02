Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Line-up

This Saturday, July 2, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. The Kickoff pre-show at 7pm. ET will kick off our live coverage. The updated card is below:
Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Madcap Moss
Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch
RAW Women’s Title Match
Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)
Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more and be sure to join us on Saturday for live Money In the Bank coverage.