Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Line-up

This Saturday, July 2, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. The Kickoff pre-show at 7pm. ET will kick off our live coverage. The updated card is below:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Madcap Moss

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more and be sure to join us on Saturday for live Money In the Bank coverage.