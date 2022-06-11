Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card, First Name Revealed for MITB Ladder Match

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 2.

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Sheamus fought Drew McIntyre to a No Contest in the first qualifier for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match when they both used steel chairs on each other at the same time. There’s no indication yet on what WWE has planned for Sheamus and McIntyre, but a “Second Chance” qualifier might happen. Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li in the first qualifier for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match on Friday night’s SmackDown, securing her spot in the match. In the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 8 spots, while in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 7 positions. On Monday’s RAW, the MITB qualifications are set to continue.

WWE has officially announced the SmackDown Women’s Title match for Money In the Bank, but there could be a twist in the works. Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi in a Championship Contender’s match on this week’s show, but after the win, she was attacked by Natalya and beaten down, before being put in the Sharpshooter. Later, WWE showed a backstage segment featuring Kayla Braxton reporting from outside the trainer’s room, where Rousey was being treated. Officials told Braxton that Rousey was seriously injured in the post-match attack by Natalya and that she might not be able to participate at Money In the Bank. According to the storyline, the title bout is now in jeopardy due to Rousey’s condition.

The following is the current confirmed line-up:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre vs. 7 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. 7 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

