Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card – New MITB Ladder Match Names Revealed

Three more WWE SmackDown Superstars have been added to the Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX to qualify for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.

Adam Pearce also announced Sheamus and Drew McIntyre for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match on Friday night’s SmackDown. This comes after they battled to a double DQ in the qualifying last week.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura or Sami Zayn vs. 4 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka or Becky Lynch vs. Shotzi or Aliyah vs. 2 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)