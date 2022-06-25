Updated WWE Money In the Bank Card: New MITB Names Revealed, Possible Change

Sami Zayn and Shotzi have qualified for WWE Money In the Bank.

It appears that there will only be 7 competitors in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match, which is a change from previous matches that was supposedly made just this week. With just one spot left, Shotzi, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan are the confirmed competitors.

It’s interesting to note that while the WWE online match preview still lists 8 competitors, the women’s match graphic that was displayed on SmackDown only featured one remaining sport, and that was also acknowledged on the show.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 2. The updated card is below:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. 3 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. 1 or 2 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

