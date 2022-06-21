Updated WWE Money in the Bank Line-up – Title Match and More Added

The 2022 WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura or Sami Zayn vs. 3 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi or Aliyah vs. 2 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

