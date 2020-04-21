Updated WWE Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View Card

Following Monday’s WWE RAW broadcast, the following matches are confirmed for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event:
WWE Universal Championship Match:
Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE Championship Match:
Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins
Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match:
Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans or Sasha Banks vs. One More TBA
Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match:
Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak or King Corbin vs. One More TBA
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:
Bayley vs. Tamina