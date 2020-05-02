Updated WWE Money In The Bank PPV Card

Here is the current card for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PPV on Sunday, May 10th:
WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Universal Title
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
Smackdown Women’s Title
Bayley (c) vs. Tamina
Smackdown Tag Team Titles
The New Day (c) vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons
Money in the Bank ladder matches (happening simultaneously)
Men’s participants: Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBD
Women’s participants: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella