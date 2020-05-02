Updated WWE Money In The Bank PPV Card

Here is the current card for the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank PPV on Sunday, May 10th:

WWE Title

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Title

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Smackdown Women’s Title

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina

Smackdown Tag Team Titles

The New Day (c) vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons

Money in the Bank ladder matches (happening simultaneously)

Men’s participants: Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. TBD

Women’s participants: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella