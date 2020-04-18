Updated WWE Money In The Bank PPV Line-up

Tamina Snuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Tamina became the new #1 contender after defeating Sasha Banks in singles action during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. Per the stipulation, Snuka earned a title shot from Bayley by defeating Banks. Lacey Evans ended up stopping Bayley from interfering in the match, allowing Snuka to put Banks away.

The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will air live on May 10, with at least some of the content airing on tape delay from WWE HQ in Stamford, including the Money In the Bank Ladder Matches that will begin on the 1st floor and end on the roof. It’s also possible that some material airs from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The event was originally planned for the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD but plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below is the updated announced card for Money In the Bank:

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

MVP or Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black or Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio or Murphy vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin or Drew Gulak vs. TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks or Lacey Evans vs. TBA