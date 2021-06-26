Updated WWE Money In The Bank PPV Line Up

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Big E defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews to qualify for Money in the Bank. Sonya Deville also announced Carmella for the women’s MITB match, while Carmella earned her spot by beating Carmella.

Next week’s SmackDown will feature Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. This will have a Last Man Standing stipulation.

Coming out of tonight’s SmackDown here is the updated card for the 7/18 Money in the Bank PPV from Fort Worth-

-Men’s Money in the Bank: Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Riddle vs. Big E vs. Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles or Drew McIntyre or Randy Orton vs. 2 more SmackDown stars TBA

-Women’s Money in the Bank: Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Naomi vs.. Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. 2 more SmackDown stars TBA

-WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Kofi Kingston

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Charlotte Flair