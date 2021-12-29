Updated WWE NXT 2.0 Preview For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature Grayson Waller in the opening segment. WWE has announced that Waller will open the show to address the RAW debut appearance he made on Monday night. Waller is also scheduled to wrestle Dexter Lumis tonight.

WWE has also announced that Tiffany Stratton will make her NXT in-ring debut on tonight’s show. There is no word on who she will wrestle yet. While WWE has been airing vignettes for Stratton’s “spoiled rich girl” character for weeks now, she made her in-ring debut on the November 19 edition of WWE 205 Live, defeating Amari Miller. Stratton is played by Jessica Woynilko, who was signed in August as a 21 year old gymnast, bodybuilder, and CrossFit athlete. She competed on the 2016 U.S. national gymnastics team.

Here is the updated NXT lineup for tonight. Join us for full coverage at 8 PM EST.

* The go-home build for New Year’s Evil

* Grayson Waller opens the show to address his RAW appearance, Waller vs. Dexter Lumis

* Tiffany Stratton makes her in-ring debut

* Harland vs. Brian Kendrick

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez in a non-title match

* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle joins MSK as they call out NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium

* Wade Barrett moderates New Year’s Evil contract signing for the Title vs. Title Unification Match between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes