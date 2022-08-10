Updated WWE NXT Heatwave Card, New Matches Revealed

WWE NXT Heatwave will now feature two new matches.

Next Tuesday night, Carmelo Hayes, the NXT North American Champion, will face Giovanni Vinci and defend his championship.

Also official for Heatwave is the matchup between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, two former tag team partners and best friends.

The inaugural Heatwave edition of NXT 2.0 is scheduled for next Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The one-hour show will air live on the USA Network. Below is the updated Heatwave card:

NXT Title Match

JD McDonagh vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Zoey Stark vs. Mandy Rose (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Giovanni Vinci vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Street Fight

Tony D’Angelo vs. Santos Escobar

If D’Angelo wins, Santos must leave NXT and Elektra Lopez, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde must stay with The Family. If Escobar wins, Legado del Fantasma is free from The Family.

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez