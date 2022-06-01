Updated WWE NXT In Your House Card – New Match with Stipulations Revealed

The WWE NXT In Your House card now includes a six-man brawl with interesting stipulations.

It was revealed during Tuesday night’s In Your House go-home edition of NXT 2.0 that Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde will go up against Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

The WWE Performance Center in Orlando will host NXT In Your House this Saturday, June 4. The updated card is below, along with footage from Tuesday night’s show:

NXT Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Breakker will lose the title if he’s disqualified.

NXT Women’s Title Match

Wendy Choo vs. Mandy Rose (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

The losing team will have to join the family of the winning team, and work under their leadership.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.