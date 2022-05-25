Updated WWE NXT In Your House Line-up, New Matches Revealed

The WWE NXT In Your House event will feature two new title matches.

Mandy Rose will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Wendy Choo, and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

The two sides have been feuding for a few weeks, and Toxic Attraction was featured in a backstage segment on this week’s NXT 2.0 episode. Until Chance and Carter attacked Dolin and Jayne, Rose led the trash-talking on Hartwell. Rose retreated to the ring for her match against Hartwell, and after interference from her teammates, she won. Choo attacked Rose from behind on the ramp, then posed over her with the NXT Women’s Championship belt. Toxic Attraction accepted Choo, Chance, and Carter’s challenge for both matches at In Your House later.

The challengers will face the champions in the ring for a Women’s Champion Summit on NXT 2.0 next Tuesday night.

Legado del Fantasma will face Tony D’Angelo, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in at least one more In Your House match next Tuesday night during the go-home episode.

WWE NXT In Your House will take place on Saturday, June 4. The exact location has yet to be determined. However, it’s likely to be either the WWE Performance Center in Orlando or a stadium in Chicago, as the WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event is scheduled for that Sunday, June 5, at the Allstate Arena.

Here is the updated line-up for NXT In Your House:

NXT Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Breakker will lose the title if he’s disqualified.

NXT Women’s Title Match

Wendy Choo vs. Mandy Rose (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes (c)

