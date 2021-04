WWE has announced Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight for next Tuesday’s NXT episode.

The match was made after Lumis and Knight had an altercation in the Gauntlet Eliminator at TakeOver Night 1.

Below is the updated line up for next Tuesday’s NXT-

-LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis

-Sarray makes her official debut

-Kyle O’Reilly appears for the first time since defeating Adam Cole at TakeOver