Killian Dain vs. Alexander Wolfe has been added to next Tuesday’s NXT show. This will be Wolfe’s first match since losing to Joe Coffey on the December 3, 2020 NXT UK episode.

Here is the updated line up for next Tuesday-

* Killian Dain vs. Alexander Wolfe

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Mercedes Martinez

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross faces Austin Theory in a non-title match