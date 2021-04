There will be a Championship Celebration for new NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA on this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

KUSHIDA won the title from Santos Escobar last Tuesday night.

Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on this week’s NXT. Here is the updated line up-

-L.A. Knight vs. Dexter Lumis

-Kyle O’Reilly to appear live

-Sarray makes debut

-KUSHIDA’s cruiserweight championship celebration