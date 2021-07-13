Updated WWE NXT Line Up For Tonight

Two new matches and a segment have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Dakota Kai will face Ember Moon in singles action. Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar has also been announced for tonight’s show.

WWE has also announced that Cameron Grimes’ butler duties for the Million Dollar Champion LA Knight will commence tonight. Grimes lost the Ladder Match at last week’s Great American Bash special and per the stipulation, he must now serve as Knight’s butler.

Here is the updated NXT line up for tonight.

-Dexter Lumis vs. Santos Escobar

-Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

-Cameron Grimes begins butler duties for LA Knight

-Sarray vs. Gigi Dolin

-NXT Breakout Tournament: Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson

-Karrion Kross defends NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano (Special Ref: Samoa Joe)