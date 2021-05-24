Updated WWE NXT Line Up For Tomorrow Night

Bronson Reed has been announced for tomorrow’s NXT show, his first appearance since winning the North American Championship from Johnny Gargano last week.

Bronson will be on the show to address last week’s steel cage match win for the title.

Here is the updated line up for this week’s NXT on USA Network-

-North American Champion Bronson Reed appears live

-Ted DiBiase Sr. and Cameron Grimes appear in a Million Dollar Face Off

-Bobby Fish vs. Pete Dunne

-Franky Monet makes in-ring debut

-Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai & Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

-Finn Balor challenges Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship

