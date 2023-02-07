Updated WWE NXT Line-Up for Tonight (2/7/2023); New Match Revealed

Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT post-Vengeance Day episode.

Backstage at last week’s show, Ruca and Stark sparred as Ruca defended Indi Hartwell against Stark’s remarks. In singles action, Stark defeated Hartwell. Stark attacked Hartwell again after the match, but Ruca saved him. WWE says Ruca will seek retribution in a “memorable affair” of “incredible in-ring action” between the two.

The following is the latest lineup for tonight’s NXT episode:

* Fallout from Vengeance Day, Road to Stand & Deliver begins

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz

* Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark

* Bayley hosts special edition of “Ding Dong, Hello!” with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne