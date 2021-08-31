Updated WWE NXT Line Up For Tonight’s Episode

WWE has announced that Mandy Rose vs. Sarray will open tonight’s NXT broadcast. They also announced Jessi Kamea vs. NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez for tonight plus Wade Barrett hosting a sit-down interview with NXT Champion Samoa Joe.
Here is the updated NXT line up for tonight-
-Mandy Rose vs. Sarray (opening match)
-Jessi Kamea vs. Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez (non-title)
-Wade Barrett interviews NXT Champion Samoa Joe
-Roderick Strong vs. Ikemen Jiro
-LA Knight vs. Johnny Gargano
-Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa
-Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly
-NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov will appear
8 PM Eastern Time.