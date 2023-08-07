Updated WWE NXT Lineup For This Week: Two New Matches Announced

You can officially pencil in some new matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Monday evening, WWE announced Kelani Jordan vs. Blair Davenport and Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James as two new bouts for the weekly NXT on USA Network show.

Previously announced for the show is Dragon Lee (with Rey Mysterio) vs. Dominik Mysterio (with Rhea Ripley) for the NXT North American Championship, Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup, Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom and Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner in singles action for the show.

