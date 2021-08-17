Updated WWE NXT Lineup For Tonight

WWE has announced a mixed tag match for tonight’s NXT with Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis vs. Jessi Kamea & Robert Stone. It was also announced that Dakota Kai and Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will be featured in a sitdown interview.
Here is the updated line up for tonight’s NXT-
-Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis vs. Robert Stone & Jessi Kamea
-Interview segment with Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
-Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher
-MSK defend Tag Team Championship against Imperium
-KUSHIDA defends Cruiserweight Championship against Roderick Strong
-Karrion Kross & Samoa Joe to face off
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson (Breakout Tournament Semifinals)
