Updated WWE NXT Lineup For Tonight

WWE has announced a mixed tag match for tonight’s NXT with Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis vs. Jessi Kamea & Robert Stone. It was also announced that Dakota Kai and Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will be featured in a sitdown interview.

Here is the updated line up for tonight’s NXT-

-Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis vs. Robert Stone & Jessi Kamea

-Interview segment with Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

-Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher

-MSK defend Tag Team Championship against Imperium

-KUSHIDA defends Cruiserweight Championship against Roderick Strong

-Karrion Kross & Samoa Joe to face off

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson (Breakout Tournament Semifinals)

