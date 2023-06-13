Updated WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/13/2023)

WWE is stacking the deck for tonight’s NXT show.

As noted, WWE has been hyping Seth Rollins’ response to Bron Breakker’s challenge in the promotional commercial used to advertise tonight’s episode at 8/7c on USA Network.

In an update, the official WWE website has released their NXT preview for tonight and in it, noted that Breakker will be on-hand to further address Rollins, and hyping if the WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be on-hand to respond.

Additionally, new matches have been announced for tonight’s show. Check out the updated lineup below.

WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT (6/13/2023)

* Thea Hail will find out when she gets her shot at NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes looks for payback on Baron Corbin

* Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade

* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defends against Nathan Frazer