WWE has announced Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray and Joe Gacy vs. Boa for tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode.

This will be Kay Lee Ray’s return to the show after weeks of teaser promos hyping her return.

Below is the updated NXT lineup for tonight-

-Toxic Attraction vs. Io Shirai, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro

-Joe Gacy vs. Boa

-Sarray vs. Kay Lee Ray

-Jacket Time vs. The Creed Brothers

