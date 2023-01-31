Updated WWE NXT Preview For Tonight’s Vengeance Day 2023 “Go-Home” Show (1/31/2023)

The updates continue to filter in regarding what to expect on tonight’s final WWE NXT episode before the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event this coming Saturday night in North Carolina.

Ahead of tonight’s show, which premieres on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida starting 8/7c, WWE announced two new segments to the advertised lineup.

Added to the card for the final installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA television program tonight is a segment that will see current champion Bron Breakker and number one contender Grayson Waller deliver their final messages before their NXT World Championship rematch inside a Steel Cage at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023.

Additionally, WWE confirmed the addition of a segment featuring reigning, defending NXT Women’s World Champion Roxanne Perez addressing the sneak-attack plotted and executed by Toxic Attraction duo Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane on last week’s show.

Previously announced for the show this evening is Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria, The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher, The Dyad vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson in a NXT Tag-Team Championship Eliminator to determine the next challengers to The New Day’s titles in the scheduled Four-Way title bout at WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023, as well as a singles match featuring Stevie Turner against an opponent yet to be named.

Finally, it has been announced that the show tonight will feature limited commercial interruptions.

