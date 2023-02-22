Updated WWE NXT Roadblock Card; New Segment and Matches Confirmed

A new segment and match have been announced for the USA Network’s special Roadblock edition of WWE NXT.

Grayson Waller’s feud with WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels continued at the end of this week’s NXT show when Waller hijacked the production truck, claiming to be following in the footsteps of DX. Waller went on to say that he will become Mr. Stand & Deliver in the same way that Michaels is Mr. WrestleMania. Waller then proposed a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect with Michaels as his guest at Roadblock.

Roadblock will also include a Jailhouse Street Fight to put an end to Tony D’Angelo and Dijak’s feud. On this week’s show, Tony D defeated Von Wagner and then issued the challenge, giving Dijak one week to respond or Tony and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will come looking for him.

We previously reported that Meiko Satomura and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez agreed to a pre-Stand & Deliver match at Roadblock. Following a training session between Satomura and Perez, the match was officially announced for Roadblock. This will be Satomura and Perez’s second singles match; on the September 6, 2022 episode of NXT TV, Satomura defeated Perez in just over 11 minutes.

On Tuesday, March 7, a special Roadblock edition of NXT TV will air live on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The updated card is below, along with related clips from Tuesday night’s show:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Meiko Satomura vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

Jailhouse Street Fight

Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

The Grayson Waller Effect

Grayson Waller interviews WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels