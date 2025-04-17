Updated WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Line-Up

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, four more matches were made official for Saturday’s Stand & Deliver PLE.

WWE NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints will defend his title against “All Ego” Ethan Page, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) will defend their titles against Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger), Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, Meta-Four, Fatal Influence and Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley will face each other in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match and The D’Angelo Family will face Darkstate.

Previously announced for the show are WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi defending his title against Trick Williams and “The Young OG’ Je’Von Evans in a Triple Threat Match, ZARIA taking on Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, The Culling’s Izzi Dame, Lola Vice and Thea Hail in a 6-Woman WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match and WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer defending her title against OTM’s Jaida Parker, “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace and “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

WWE will hold its 2025 NXT Stand & Deliver PLE on Saturday, April 19th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.