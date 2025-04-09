Updated WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Line-Up

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, one more match was made official for Stand & Deliver PLE.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title against OTM’s Jaida Parker, “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace, and “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Previously announced for the show are WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi defending his title against Trick Williams and “The Young OG’ Je’Von Evans in a Triple Threat Match and ZARIA taking on Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, The Culling’s Izzii Dame and two more opponents still to be determined in a 6-Woman WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match.

WWE will hold its 2025 NXT Stand & Deliver PLE on Saturday, April 19th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.