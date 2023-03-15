Updated WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Card; Hosts Revealed, New Matches Added

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly will host the upcoming WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event.

Pretty Deadly failed to reclaim the NXT Tag Team Titles from Gallus on Tuesday night’s NXT show. They later stated that they do not require Stand & Deliver because Stand & Deliver requires them. The former NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Champions then stated that because NXT Stand & Deliver is being held in Hollywood, they should host it.

Pretty Deadly would later oversee the show’s final contract signing between Carmelo Hayes and NXT Champion Bron Breakker, which ended with no physicality until Pretty Deadly begged for it. Hayes and Breakker prepared to square off, but instead put Wilson and Prince through the table in the middle of the ring before facing off to end the show.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is set for Saturday, April 1 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. To accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1, the show will begin at 1pm ET.

The updated card is as follows:

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. TBD

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title. More participants will qualify soon.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

4 opponents to be picked by the champion vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller