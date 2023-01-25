Updated WWE NXT Vengeance Day Card; Title Match Changes, and More

The 2023 NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event is set for Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The updated card is below, along with related clips from this week’s NXT:

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dijak vs. Wes Lee (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Dyad or Edris Enofe and Malik Blade or Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day (c)

Fourth spot will be determined via The New Day Tag Team Invitational Triple Threat on 1/31.

2 of 3 Falls Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews