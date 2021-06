WWE has announced two new matches for Monday’s RAW – Riddle & Randy Orton vs. The New Day, and Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, who is one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Monday’s RAW will be the final episode before Hell In a Cell. Here is the updated line up-

-Eva Marie returns

-Riddle & Randy Orton vs. The New Day

-AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.