Updated WWE RAW Line Up For Monday

WWE has announced more matches for Monday’s RAW which is the final ThunderDome show and the final episode before the Money in the Bank PPV.

Here is the updated line up for Monday night-

-What’s next for the Jinder Mahal & Drew McIntyre feud?

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods (Non-Title)

-Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross

-Sheamus defends United States Championship vs. Humberto Carrillo

-John Morrison vs. Ricochet (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

-RAW Tag Team Champion Omos vs. Erik

-RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles vs. Ivar

