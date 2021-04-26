Updated WWE RAW Line Up For Tonight

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s RAW episode. In six man action Elias and Jaxson Ryker will team with The Miz to face The New Day and Damian Priest. In six woman action Asuka will team with Lana and Naomi vs. Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and the Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Here is the updated RAW line up for tonight-

-Lana, Naomi & Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

-Elias, Jaxson Ryker & The Miz vs. Damian Priest & The New Day

-T-Bar & Mace vs. Braun Strowman & Drew McIntyre

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returns

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s RAW and join us for coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.