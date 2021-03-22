Updated WWE RAW Line Up For Tonight’s Post-PPV Episode

WWE has announced several matches for tonight’s RAW with fallout from Sunday’s Fastlane PPV. It was also announced that Randy Orton will try to “summon” The Fiend to RAW.

Here is the updated RAW line up for tonight-

-Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

-Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles

-RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce (Non-Title)

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus (Non-Title)

-Randy Orton tries to summon The Fiend to RAW

-Rhea Ripley makes her debut

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on RAW and live coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.